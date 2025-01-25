Fantasy Basketball
Josh Minott

Josh Minott News: Rare appearance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 7:29pm

Minott closed with five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 victory over the Nuggets.

Minott cracked the rotation for the first time in four games, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece for the resurgent Timberwolves. After a rocky start to the campaign, Minnesota has now won seven of the past 11 games. Although Minott has suited up on 27 occasions, averaging only 7.4 minutes per game.

Josh Minott
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
