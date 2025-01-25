Josh Minott News: Rare appearance in win
Minott closed with five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Minott cracked the rotation for the first time in four games, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece for the resurgent Timberwolves. After a rocky start to the campaign, Minnesota has now won seven of the past 11 games. Although Minott has suited up on 27 occasions, averaging only 7.4 minutes per game.
