Josh Minott News: Rejoins rotation, posts 15 points

Minott ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes during Monday's 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After being left out of the rotation in the front end of the back-to-back set in Brooklyn's 126-122 loss to Sacramento, Minott moved into the starting five Tuesday for the first time as a member of the Nets and came through with a strong all-around line. Over his last six appearances, Minott is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.5 steals, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.8 minutes per contest. While those numbers would make Minott worthy of rostering in nearly any format, the Nets' unpredictable usage of him makes it difficult to include him in fantasy lineups with much confidence. He's been a DNP-CD in four of Brooklyn's last 10 contests, and the Nets' decision on whether or not to play him in a particular game will seemingly hinge on both the matchup and which other players are available on a given night.