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Josh Minott News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 1:51pm

Minott (hip) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Hornets.

Minott is good to go following a one-game absence during Sunday's win over the Kings with a hip injury. The forward is worthy of streaming consideration in most leagues Tuesday, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 23.9 minutes per tilt in his last eight games.

Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
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