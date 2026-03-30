Josh Minott News: Removed from injury report

Minott (hip) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Hornets.

Minott is good to go following a one-game absence during Sunday's win over the Kings with a hip injury. The forward is worthy of streaming consideration in most leagues Tuesday, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 23.9 minutes per tilt in his last eight games.