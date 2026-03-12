Josh Minott headshot

Josh Minott News: Scores career-high 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Minott posted 24 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 24 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to Atlanta.

Minott saw some increased opportunity with Michael Porter (ankle) unavailable, and he made the most of it. He's capable of putting up these sorts of stat lines from time to time, but Minott has struggled to put it all together consistently, so we'll need to see a repeat performance before recommending him as an add in standard fantasy leagues.

