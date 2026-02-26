Josh Minott News: Summoned from G League

The Nets recalled Minott from the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Minott looks poised to suit up in Thursday's game against the Spurs, but with the Brooklyn roster at full strength, he's unlikely to be included in the rotation. The fourth-year forward appeared in three games during his recent stint with Long Island, averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 24.6 minutes per contest.