Josh Oduro Injury: Absent Friday due to injury

Oduro was sidelined in Friday's 123-101 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold while dealing with an ankle injury.

Oduro won't have another chance to play in the G League season after making consistent starts over the past few months. He was in good form prior to the issue, scoring 20 or more points in four straight games and tallying double-digit rebounds in two of his last five outings. Over the full season, his averages of 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest ranked second among Birmingham players, and he racked up 12 double-doubles in 43 games. Despite signing a two-way contract in March, Oduro hasn't played for the Pelicans and is unlikely to see many opportunities, especially if his injury is serious.