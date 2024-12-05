Josh Oduro News: Adds 10 points off bench

Oduro produced 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 19 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 114-92 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Oduro and Trhae Mitchell both supplied double figures in scoring off the bench, though it was Oduro who enjoyed a more efficient shooting performance. The Providence product typically provides more production on the boards than he did Wednesday, now averaging 6.0 rebounds through his first 10 appearances of the campaign.