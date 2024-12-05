Josh Oduro News: Adds 10 points off bench
Oduro produced 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 19 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 114-92 loss to the Osceola Magic.
Oduro and Trhae Mitchell both supplied double figures in scoring off the bench, though it was Oduro who enjoyed a more efficient shooting performance. The Providence product typically provides more production on the boards than he did Wednesday, now averaging 6.0 rebounds through his first 10 appearances of the campaign.
Josh Oduro
Free Agent
