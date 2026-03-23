Josh Oduro News: Double-doubles in G League

Oduro collected 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and one block in 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 134-119 win over Windy City.

Oduro paced his team in rebounds, resulting in his 11th double-double of the regular season. He's averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 42 appearances this year in the G League.