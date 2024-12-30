Josh Oduro News: Double-doubles in G league loss

Oduro amassed 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 122-101 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Oduro racked up his fourth double-double of the 2024-25 G League campaign, logging a game-high mark in rebounds as well. Through 18 G League outings, the 24-year-old has averaged 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 28.5 minutes per contest.