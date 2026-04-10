Josh Oduro News: First career double-double

Oduro provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 144-118 loss to the Celtics.

Oduro produced his first career double-double in what was only his second career appearance Friday. The 25-year-old big man was a standout performer for the Birmingham Squadron, having averaged 16.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the G League regular season, and now Oduro is getting an opportunity to show what he's capable of at the NBA level while the Pelicans begin to shut down some of their stars.