Josh Oduro News: Gathers 13 boards in double-double

Oduro ended with 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

The undrafted rookie gathered a game-high 13 boards en route to tallying his 12th double-double in 2024-25. After making his 20th start of the G League regular season Wednesday, Oduro is now averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor through 20 appearances as part of the first unit.