Josh Oduro News: Impactful in G League game

Oduro produced 11 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 122-95 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Oduro excelled defensively with a great output on the boards and a game-high total of blocks. Recently signed to a two-way contract in March, Oduro has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut, and he may not see a lot of action with New Orleans for the rest of the season. In that case, he'll continue to start for the G League team, where he has been highly reliable for points and rebounds lately, notching seven double-doubles over his last 12 performances.