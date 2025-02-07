Josh Oduro News: Modest production in return

Oduro (personal) tallied six points (3-5 FG), eight rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 110-97 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Oduro had been sidelined since Jan. 26 leading up to Thursday's matchup and wasn't overly aggressive on the offensive end in his return. However, he still managed to tie for the team lead in rebounds and showed up as a playmaker. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 12 regular-season appearances for the Squadron.