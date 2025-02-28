Josh Oduro News: Nears triple-double in G League
Oduro racked up 19 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 102-100 loss to the Windy City Bulls.
Oduro filled up the stat sheet Thursday, coming three assists shy of recording a triple-double in the loss to Windy City. The 23-year-old big man has notched a double-double eight times during the 2024-25 campaign with Birmingham, as he's been a productive contributor in the paint for the Squadron, averaging 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 55 percent from the floor.
Josh Oduro
Free Agent
