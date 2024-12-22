Josh Oduro News: Posts double-double in G League

Oduro recorded 24 points (10-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 109-98 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Oduro was nearly perfect from the field and it resulted in his best scoring output of the 2024-25 campaign. He also secured his third double-double of the year by finishing with double-digit rebounds, a mark he's flirted with on a regular basis in December.