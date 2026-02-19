Josh Oduro News: Posts double-double in loss

Oduro logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 FT) and 12 rebounds over 27 minutes in Thursday's 121-103 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Oduro did a good job on the boards, registering a game-high total of rebounds during Thursday's clash. Additionally, the double-double was his fourth in five games played in February and increased his 2025-26 season count to nine double-doubles across 33 appearances. The guard will likely retain meaningful playing time and all-around value for the rest of the campaign.