Josh Oduro News: Secures G League double-double
Oduro collected 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 112-104 loss to the Long Island Nets.
Oduro led his club in rebounds, and his strong play resulted in his second double-double in the last three games. The 24-year-old is off to a strong start to the G League Regular Season, averaging 12.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through four appearances.
Josh Oduro
Free Agent
