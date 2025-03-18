Josh Okogie Injury: Assigned to G League
Charlotte assigned Okogie to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
Okogie hasn't played since logging 14 minutes off the bench in a 112-104 loss to the Clippers on Jan. 31 due to a hamstring injury, and this assignment is the next stage of his rehab. He will practice in the G League on Tuesday and is likely to be recalled shortly after, at which point another update could be provided on his progress.
