Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie Injury: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Charlotte assigned Okogie to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

Okogie hasn't played since logging 14 minutes off the bench in a 112-104 loss to the Clippers on Jan. 31 due to a hamstring injury, and this assignment is the next stage of his rehab. He will practice in the G League on Tuesday and is likely to be recalled shortly after, at which point another update could be provided on his progress.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
