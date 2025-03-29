Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie Injury: Likely to play vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Okogie (hamstring) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Okogie has missed 27 of the last 28 games for the Hornets while nursing a hamstring injury but is trending toward returning to the floor Sunday in New Orleans. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 6.8 points. 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, shooting a career-high 46.7 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now