Josh Okogie Injury: Likely to play vs. New Orleans

Okogie (hamstring) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Okogie has missed 27 of the last 28 games for the Hornets while nursing a hamstring injury but is trending toward returning to the floor Sunday in New Orleans. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 6.8 points. 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, shooting a career-high 46.7 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.