Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie Injury: Out at least three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 1:15pm

The Hornets announced Saturday that Okogie underwent an additional evaluation that revealed a left hamstring strain and he will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Okogie had already been ruled out for Saturday's contest and is now set to miss an extended period due to his left hamstring strain. With Cody Martin (abdomen) also sidelined, Josh Green, Nick Smith and DaQuan Jeffries should receive increased playing time.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
