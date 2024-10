Okogie (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Okogie missed the season-opening win over the Clippers and will now miss a second consecutive contest. Hamstring injuries are tricky, so the Suns are doing the right thing by being cautious with the seventh-year forward. Okogie's next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back set.