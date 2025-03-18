Josh Okogie Injury: Recalled by parent club
The Hornets have recalled Okogie (hamstring) on Tuesday after a short stint with the G League's Greensboro Swarm.
Okogie continues to nurse a left hamstring strain, which will keep him sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Hawks. The 25-year-old forward has missed 22 straight games. However, he appears to be trending toward a return to the floor for Charlotte sooner rather than later.
