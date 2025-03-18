Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie Injury: Recalled by parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:28pm

The Hornets have recalled Okogie (hamstring) on Tuesday after a short stint with the G League's Greensboro Swarm.

Okogie continues to nurse a left hamstring strain, which will keep him sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Hawks. The 25-year-old forward has missed 22 straight games. However, he appears to be trending toward a return to the floor for Charlotte sooner rather than later.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now