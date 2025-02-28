Josh Okogie Injury: Remains out Saturday

Okogie (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Okogie hasn't played since logging 14 minutes off the bench in a 112-104 loss to the Clippers on Jan. 31 due to a hamstring injury, and the veteran forward doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. Given that the Hornets haven't updated much about his progress, he could be considered week-to-week until further details emerge about his recovery process.