Josh Okogie Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:20pm

The Hornets announced Monday that Okogie (hamstring) has begun individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Okogie is progressing in his recovery from a strained left hamstring, but he'll remain on the shelf at least for another couple of weeks. Until the veteran swingman is ready to return to the lineup, Nick Smith and Josh Green should remain locked into starting roles.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
