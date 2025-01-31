Josh Okogie Injury: Tweaks hamstring Friday

Okogie won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to left hamstring tightness.

Okogie recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes before checking out of the contest with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter due to the injury. Even his hamstring injury is deemed to be mild, Okogie will still likely face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Nuggets.