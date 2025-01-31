Fantasy Basketball
Josh Okogie Injury: Tweaks hamstring Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 6:11am

Okogie won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to left hamstring tightness.

Okogie recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes before checking out of the contest with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter due to the injury. Even his hamstring injury is deemed to be mild, Okogie will still likely face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Nuggets.

Charlotte Hornets
