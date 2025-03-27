Josh Okogie Injury: Won't play Friday

Okogie is out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to management of a left hamstring injury.

Okogie saw action for the first time since Jan. 31 in the Hornets' 111-104 loss to the Magic on Tuesday, and the team is being overly cautious with the veteran and his recovery process. As such, Okogie won't be available for this contest, but his next chance to feature will come against the Pelicans on Sunday. Nick Smith and Tidjane Salaun could see more minutes off the bench with Okogie sidelined.