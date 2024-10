Okogie (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Clippers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Okogie continues to battle a hamstring injury that popped up during preseason action. His next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Lakers. In Okogie's absence, rookie Ryan Dunn could crack the Opening Night rotation after an impressive showing during the preseason.