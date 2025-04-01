Fantasy Basketball
Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:13pm

Okogie (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Indiana.

After sitting out Monday's game against Utah for rest purposes, Okogie is slated to return to the floor Wednesday. The veteran swingman logged just 11 minutes Sunday against the Pelicans in his return from a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury, so fantasy managers should anticipate Okogie operating under a minutes restriction against the Pacers.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
