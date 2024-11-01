Fantasy Basketball
Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Cleared to make debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Okogie (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Okogie is cleared to make his season debut after missing the first five games of the season due to a right hamstring strain. Okogie will likely see a limited role at first, as Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale have thrived to start the campaign.

Josh Okogie
Phoenix Suns
