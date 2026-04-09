Josh Okogie News: Entering starting lineup
Okogie is starting Thursday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Okogie will draw a rare start Thursday with the Rockets electing to shake up the first unit. Reed Sheppard will shift to a bench role as a result of the lineup change.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?10 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left52 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 266 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1188 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams94 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More