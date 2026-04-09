Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Entering starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Okogie is starting Thursday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Okogie will draw a rare start Thursday with the Rockets electing to shake up the first unit. Reed Sheppard will shift to a bench role as a result of the lineup change.

Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
10 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
66 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
88 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams
Author Image
Dan Bruno
94 days ago