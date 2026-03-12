Josh Okogie News: Full stat line off bench

Okogie recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 loss to Denver.

Wednesday's game got out of hand during the second half, allowing Okogie to see more playing time off the bench. The 24 minutes were his most since Feb. 25, and considering Okogie got single-digit minutes in four of his prior six games to Wednesday, his fantasy appeal remains muted overall.