Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 3:10pm

Okogie (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

It'll be Okogie's first appearance since Jan. 31 after nursing a hamstring strain. Therefore, he figures to be eased back into action initially. The veteran swingman's return will likely eat into the minutes of DaQuan Jeffries and Tidjane Salaun. Before going down, Okogie had averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 21.2 minutes over his most recent seven outings.

Josh Okogie
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now