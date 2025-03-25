Josh Okogie News: Good to go Tuesday

Okogie (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

It'll be Okogie's first appearance since Jan. 31 after nursing a hamstring strain. Therefore, he figures to be eased back into action initially. The veteran swingman's return will likely eat into the minutes of DaQuan Jeffries and Tidjane Salaun. Before going down, Okogie had averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 21.2 minutes over his most recent seven outings.