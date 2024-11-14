Josh Okogie News: Helps plug holes in loss

Okogie notched 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 loss to the Kings.

The Suns are flailing amid injuries to Bradley Beal (calf), Kevin Durant (calf) and Grayson Allen (hamstring), but Okogie did an excellent job in propping up the offense. He led the team in points by a wide margin and was the second-best rebounder as well. His stat line is an indication that his game is rounding into form after a hamstring injury held him out for the first eight games of the season.