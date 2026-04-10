Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Just misses double-double in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Okogie closed Thursday's 113-102 win over the 76ers with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Making his first start since Feb. 5, Okogie just missed recording his second double-double of the season, and the sixth of his career. The 27-year-old wing has filled a more consistent role in the Rockets' rotation in April, averaging 13.6 minutes over the last five games while supplying 4.4 points, 3.4 boards, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals.

Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets
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