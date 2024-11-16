Josh Okogie News: Leads team with 15 points

Okogie registered 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Thunder.

Okogie continues to produce while the rest of the first unit continues to struggle. Even with a move to the bench in the last game, Okogie fired a season-high 25 points over 29 minutes, signaling a necessary move back into the starting five. His rebounding totals have been a great aid in the effort to make up for Kevin Durant's (calf) lost production.