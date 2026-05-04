Josh Okogie News: Limited output in loss
Okogie registered three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Okogie was used sparingly in the postseason with the Rockets relying heavily on the starting group. He was a key reserve for Houston during the regular season, making 78 appearances (32 starts) with averages of 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 17.4 minutes per contest.
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