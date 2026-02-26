Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Makes impact from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Okogie provided 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-97 win over the Kings.

The 27-year-old wing saw his biggest workload in February during the rout, and scored in double digits for the first time this month as a result. Okogie has been struggling to hang onto a spot in the Rockets' rotation, but with Jae'Sean Tate (knee) sidelined into March and Amen Thompson (quadriceps) banged up as well, minutes should be a little easier to come by in the short term.

Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets
