Josh Okogie News: Makes season debut
Okogie (hamstring) scored six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in five minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-113 win over the Mavericks.
Okogie missed the Suns' first five games of the season while recovering from a right hamstring strain before he was cleared to play ahead of last Saturday's 103-97 win over the Trail Blazers. He didn't play in that contest nor any of the two games that followed, but the absence of rookie Ryan Dunn (ankle) opened up a spot in the rotation for Okogie on Friday. Dunn is viewed as day-to-day, and if he returns to action Sunday versus the Kings, Okogie will likely drop back out of the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now