Josh Okogie News: Modest role in return

Okogie (hamstring) logged three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes Tuesday in the Hornets' 111-104 loss to the Magic.

Okogie saw action for the first time since Jan. 31, after a left hamstring strain had kept him out for nearly two months. Head coach Charles Lee expanded the rotation to 11 men to make room for Okogie, whose return cut into the playing time of Seth Curry (six minutes). Neither Okogie nor Curry will necessarily be locked into rotation spots for every game the rest of the way, as the Hornets could elect to prioritize younger options on the wing such as Nick Smith, Josh Green, Damion Baugh, Wendell Moore and Tidjane Salaun as the season winds down.