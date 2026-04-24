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Josh Okogie News: Moving out of starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 3:58pm

Okogie won't start Friday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, the Rockets are switching things up. Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason will slide back into the starting lineup, while Okogie heads to the bench. As a reserve this season (46 games), Okogie has averaged 12.7 minutes a night.

Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets
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