Josh Okogie headshot

Josh Okogie News: Moving to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 12:09pm

Okogie won't start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Bradley Beal (calf) and Kevin Durant (calf) remain sidelined, but the Suns are rolling out a two-center lineup with Mason Plumlee and Jusuf Nurkic surrounded by Tyus Jones, Devin Booker and rookie Ryan Dunn. In four appearances off the bench this season, Okogie has averaged 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 15.3 minutes per game.

Josh Okogie
Phoenix Suns
