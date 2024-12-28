Josh Okogie News: Near double-double vs. Warriors

Okogie closed Saturday's 109-105 loss to the Warriors with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes.

Okogie co-led the Suns in rebounding Saturday with Mason Plumlee, and the former was one board shy of registering his first double-double of the season. Royce O'Neale left Saturday's game after rolling his left ankle, and a prolonged absence would open the door for Okogie to see more playing time off the bench.