Josh Okogie News: Non-factor again in loss
Okogie racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in two minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to Chicago.
Okogie has been mostly a non-factor this season, despite the fact that, for a period of time, he was inserted into the starting lineup. He has now appeared in 16 straight games, averaging 3.3 points and 0.8 three-pointers in 12.6 minutes per contest. While the Rockets seem destined to make the playoffs, depth could certainly be an issue when it matters most.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left35 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 249 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1171 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams77 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More