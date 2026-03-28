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Josh Okogie News: Phased out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Okogie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

After playing single-digit minutes in four of the Rockets' previous five contests, Okogie finally dropped out of the rotation entirely Friday along with Dorian Finney-Smith while head coach Ime Udoka went with Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate as the team's reserve options at forward. Okogie's declining role has come while the 27-year-old has shot just 40 percent from the field since the calendar flipped to 2026.

Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets
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