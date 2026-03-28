Josh Okogie News: Phased out of rotation
Okogie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.
After playing single-digit minutes in four of the Rockets' previous five contests, Okogie finally dropped out of the rotation entirely Friday along with Dorian Finney-Smith while head coach Ime Udoka went with Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate as the team's reserve options at forward. Okogie's declining role has come while the 27-year-old has shot just 40 percent from the field since the calendar flipped to 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left40 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 254 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1176 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams82 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More