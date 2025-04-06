Josh Okogie News: Pitches in as starter in loss

Okogie notched seven points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 loss to the Bulls.

Okogie got his fourth start of the season Sunday, pitching in on both ends of the floor by recording a team-high-tying pair of steals and securing all seven points at the free-throw line despite failing to connect on a shot from the field. Okogie has swiped two or more steals in 14 outings, including in two of his last four appearances. Okogie has averaged 9.3 points per game in his four starts this season.