Josh Okogie News: Plays well in loss
Okogie notched 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to Orlando.
The Suns have dropped four games in a row as they continue to be battered by injuries. Okogie has been a bright spot, however, producing averages of 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in that span. He'll continue to be on the streaming radar until the Suns get some reinforcements.
