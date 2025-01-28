Josh Okogie News: Plays well with 19 points

Okogie ended with 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Lakers.

This was Okogie's second-best scoring effort of the season. He seems to be enjoying life with his new team, posting averages of 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes in his last five games. Given the structure of his contract, however, he could be flipped again at the deadline -- he's owed a non-guaranteed $7.75 million in 2025-26.