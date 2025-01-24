Josh Okogie News: Posts first double-double of season

Okogie recorded 16 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 102-97 loss to Portland.

With Cody Martin appearing to aggravate a groin injury, Okogie stepped up off Charlotte's bench with his first double-double of the campaign. He even fell just one point shy of the team lead in scoring. That said, the 26-year-old swingman hasn't played a steady role for the Hornets this season, so fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach before considering adding Okogie from waiver wires despite Friday's outburst.