Okogie (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Celtics.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, Okogie will return to the floor Friday. The 25-year-old forward has played only 38 games this season, averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from deep.