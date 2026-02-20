Josh Okogie News: Removed from rotation
Okogie (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the Rockets' 105-101 loss to the Hornets.
For the second time in three games, head coach Ime Udoka dropped the struggling Okogie from his nine-man rotation and instead opted to go with Jae'Sean Tate for the final spot. The two DNPs were the first of the season for Okogie, who has fallen out of favor after shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range since the calendar flipped to 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 218 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1140 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams46 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target81 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Okogie See More